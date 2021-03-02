Across the board USD strength in Asia trade gathering pace
The moves have not been large but are consistent across the board
- currencies lower against the dollar
- gold is down
- oil is down
- even BTC has given back some its earlier gain
Apart from what has been posted already there is nothing fresh.
This from JPM was interesting. I think they are right to watch the development but I don't think there is much to it TBH. However, the reflation trade does seem to have gotten a little ahead of itself. And the RBA intervention yesterday is a warning of what may be to come from other central banks.