Across the board USD strength in Asia trade gathering pace

The moves have not been large but are consistent across the board

currencies lower against the dollar

gold is down

oil is down

even BTC has given back some its earlier gain





Apart from what has been posted already there is nothing fresh.

This from JPM was interesting . I think they are right to watch the development but I don't think there is much to it TBH. However, the reflation trade does seem to have gotten a little ahead of itself. And the RBA intervention yesterday is a warning of what may be to come from other central banks.







