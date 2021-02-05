Actor Christopher Plummer dies at 91

Made most famous for his role as Georg Ludwig Ritter von Trapp in the Sound of Music









An annual ritual as a youth was to watch the Sound of Music with my family.





To today Christopher Plummer who played Georg Ludwig Ritter von Trapp in the movie passed away at 91 years old.





Plummer, a Canadian, Plummer won an Academy Award for his role in Beginners, a film about a widower who comes out of the closet late in life while dying of cancer. He won the award at age 82, making him the oldest winner of an Oscar.