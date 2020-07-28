Subscription Confirmed!
Thank you for subscribing
Trade with Top Brokers
Must Read
Market Data by TradingView
Technical Analysis
-
Dollar firms further on the session as risk aversion deepens
-
Silver down over 3% on the day as buyers show further signs of exhaustion for now
-
AUD/USD slips back towards test of key near-term level as dollar holds firmer
-
Dollar keeps firmer ahead of European morning trade
-
EURUSD backs off ahead of the lowest target
Forex Orders
-
FX option expiries for Thursday July 30 at the 10am NY cut
-
FX options for expiry at the 10am NY cut on Tuesday 28 July 2020
-
FX option expiries for Monday July 27 at the 10am NY cut
-
The JPY is the strongest and the AUD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day
-
FX option expiries for Thursday July 23 at the 10am NY cut
Central Banks
-
ECB's Villeroy: French economy may be "a little better" than the forecast of 10% contraction
-
PBOC sets USD/ CNY reference rate for today at 6.9902 (vs. yesterday at 6.9969)
-
Recap of the FOMC, "as expected" ... but US Congress fiscal policy remains an unknown
-
Fed supportive, more gains for gold ahead
-
Where is the market after the Powell press conference