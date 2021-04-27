ADB forecasts an 8% China GDP this year (previous forecast was 7.7%)
Asian Development Bank forecasts
- Developing Asia (which groups 45 countries in the Asia-Pacific) to grow 7.3% in 2021, 5.3% in 2022
- China expected to grow 8.1% this year, 5.5% in 2022
ADB citing:
- expectations of a solid global recovery
- progress on vaccines
But:
- caution that risks to its forecasts were skewed more to the downside because new outbreaks and delays in vaccine rollout could prolong disruptions to mobility and stall regional economic activity
On India:
- coronavirus crisis in India remained grim
- 11.0% growth forecast for this year is "achievable at this stage"
- "India's vaccine rollout is going well"