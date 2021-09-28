ADB president says China's banking system has sufficient buffers to absorb Evergrande shock

Remarks by the Asian Development Bank president, Masatsugu Asakawa

PBOC is providing ample liquidity

Chinese authorities showing readiness to contain any spillover from Evergrande

Some reassuring remarks but expect there to be more signs of nervousness in the market as the silence continues surrounding Evergrande's supposedly missed payment last Thursday. The firm has 30 days since then to fulfil said obligation so we'll see if there will be anything that crops up in the coming days/weeks.



