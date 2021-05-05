ADP April US employment 742K vs 850K expected

Prior was 517K (revised to 565K)

Small businesses +235K vs 174K prior

Midsized 230K vs 188K prior

Larger 277K vs 155K prior

Goods sector 106K vs 80K prior

Service sector 636K vs 437K prior



The US dollar has softened further on the headlines. The headline is softer than expected and that could drag non-farm payrolls estimates back below 1m. Ultimately, I think this is in the sweet spot for risk trades. It shows an economy that's improving rapidly but not so fast that it will prompt a Fed rethink.

