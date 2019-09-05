ADP August US employment +195K vs +148K expected

August US employment from ADP:

ADP
  • Prior was +156K (revised to +142K)
  • Service providing +184K vs +146K prior
  • Goods producing +11K vs +9K prior
That's the best reading since April. As for the details, the rise in manufacturing jobs may calm some nerves about the sub-50 ISM manufacturing number.
