ADP Canada Nov employment +40.8K vs -79.5K prior
The Canadian jobs report from ADP
- First positive reading since Feb
- Prior was -79.5K
The jobs were overwhelmingly in the service sector with finance/real estate up 8.7K and trade/transportation & utilities +8.2K to lead the way. Professional/technical jobs were also up 7K and admin & support up 6K.
Only health care and natural resources shed jobs, but only modestly.
This report has done a terrible job this year and is largely ignored.