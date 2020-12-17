ADP Canada Nov employment +40.8K vs -79.5K prior

The Canadian jobs report from ADP

ADP Canada Nov employment
  • First positive reading since Feb
  • Prior was -79.5K
The jobs were overwhelmingly in the service sector with finance/real estate up 8.7K and trade/transportation & utilities +8.2K to lead the way. Professional/technical jobs were also up 7K and admin & support up 6K.

Only health care and natural resources shed jobs, but only modestly.

This report has done a terrible job this year and is largely ignored.


