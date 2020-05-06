ADP employment change for April expected show a huge -21 million fall

US shut down impacting jobs in a big way this month

the ADP employment change for April will be released at 8:15 AM ET/1215 GMT. The estimate is for a decline of 21 million versus -27,000 last month.







Also on the scheduled today are oil inventory data at 10:30 AM ET/1430 GMT. WTI crude oils is expected to show a build of 8800K.







Fed speakers today include Fed's Barkin and 9 AM ET/1300 GMT







Fed's Bostic will speak at 2:30 PM ET/1730 GMT

