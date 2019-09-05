ADP employment is coming up next

US jobs data to come

The ADP US employment report for August is due at 8:15 am ET (1215 GMT).







Today's news about a US-China high level meeting changes the state of play for the Fed and likely takes a 50 basis point cut off the table. For some members it even takes a 25 bps cut off the table.





That will be especially true if the data in the next two weeks is strong. It starts today with a few top tier releases. The prior ADP number was 156K, while in June it was 112K and May 46K.





The consensus today is 148K with estimates ranging from 110K to 180K.

