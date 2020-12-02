ADP employment leads off the US economic calendar

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

Jobs data coming up

The ADP employment report has struggled to offer any kind of coherent signal in the pandemic era so it's not likely to be a market mover today but it will be notable. The consensus is +430K ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls (consensus +486K).

The remainder of the session is heavy on Fed talk with Powell into his second day of Humphrey Hawkins. Expect the Q&A around 1530 GMT. The Fed's Beige Book is at 1900 GMT and NY Fed President Williams is at 1800 GMT.

Trading is likely to revolve around Brexit and OPEC headlines.
