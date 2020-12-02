ADP employment leads off the US economic calendar

Jobs data coming up

The ADP employment report has struggled to offer any kind of coherent signal in the pandemic era so it's not likely to be a market mover today but it will be notable. The consensus is +430K ahead of Friday's non-farm payrolls (consensus +486K).





The remainder of the session is heavy on Fed talk with Powell into his second day of Humphrey Hawkins. Expect the Q&A around 1530 GMT. The Fed's Beige Book is at 1900 GMT and NY Fed President Williams is at 1800 GMT.





Trading is likely to revolve around Brexit and OPEC headlines.



