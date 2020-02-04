ADP employment report due out tomorrow

Trade data and ISM non manufacturing indices due out tomorrow

Tomorrow in the North American session will have the ADP employment report for the month of January will be released at 8:30 AM ET/1330 GMT. The estimate is for 158K. That near the expectations for nonfarm payroll on Friday of 162K.





The ADP is supposed to track the NFP numbers, but there can be some divergences as well.





The largest disparities came in November 2019 when nonfarm payroll was higher than ADP by 122K.





Back in February 2019 there was a larger disparity of 164K. However, in that month the ADP was higher than the nonfarm payroll.





The last 12 months has shown ADP vs NFP:

Dec 202K vs 145K

Nov 124K vs 256K

Oct 121K vs 156K

Sept 93K vs 180K

Aug. 157K vs 168K

July 142K vs 159K



June 112K vs 193K

May 41K vs 72K

April 271K vs 224K

March 151K vs 189K

Feb 197K vs 33K

Jan 300K vs 311K

The differences are:

Dec ADP +57

Nov NFP +122K

Oct NFP +35K

Sept NFP +87K

Aug NFP +11K

July NFP +17K

June NFP +81K

May NFP +31K

April ADP +47

March NFP +38K

Feb ADP +164K

Jan NFP +11K

The ADP average has been 159.25K

The NFP average has been 173.83K





So on average the ADP lags the NFP by about 14K.

Nine of the last 12 months had NFP higher.

There were only 3 months (including the last report), where the ADP was higher than NFP.





