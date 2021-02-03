ADP employment up next, ISM services later

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

What's on the economic calendar

We get a look at January US jobs in a few minutes at 8:15 am ET (1315 GMT) with the ADP jobs report coming up. The consensus is +50K from -123K in December.

The main event of the day is at 10 am ET (1500 GMT) when the ISM services index is due out. The consensus is a dip to 56.7 from 57.7.

We also get weekly oil inventories and there is a full schedule of Fed speakers:

  • 1330 GMT - Kashkari
  • 1800 GMT - Bullard
  • 1900 GMT - Harker
  • 2200 GMT - Mester
  • 2200 GMT - Evans
For more, see the economic calendar.

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose