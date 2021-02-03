ADP employment up next, ISM services later
What's on the economic calendar
We get a look at January US jobs in a few minutes at 8:15 am ET (1315 GMT) with the ADP jobs report coming up. The consensus is +50K from -123K in December.
The main event of the day is at 10 am ET (1500 GMT) when the ISM services index is due out. The consensus is a dip to 56.7 from 57.7.
We also get weekly oil inventories and there is a full schedule of Fed speakers:
- 1330 GMT - Kashkari
- 1800 GMT - Bullard
- 1900 GMT - Harker
- 2200 GMT - Mester
- 2200 GMT - Evans
For more, see the economic calendar.