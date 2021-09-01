US ADP national employment report for August 374K versus 640K estimate



"Our data, which represents all workers on a company's payroll, has highlighted a downshift in the labor market recovery. We have seen a decline in new hires, following significant job growth from the first half of the year. Despite the slowdown, job gains are approaching 4 million this year, yet still 7 million jobs short of pre-COVID-19 levels. Service providers continue to lead growth, although the Delta variant creates uncertainty for this sector. Job gains across company sizes grew in lockstep, with small businesses trailing a bit more than usual." Nela Richardson, chief economist for ADP said:

Mark Zandi, chief economist of Moody's Analytics, said,

"The Delta variant of COVID-19 appears to have dented the job market recovery. Job growth remains strong, but well off the pace of recent months. Job growth remains inextricably tied to the path of the pandemic." The problem with the report is the divergence between the BLS and the ADP. What can you believe?





The premarket levels for US stocks show:

Dow up 122 points



NASDAQ up 61 points



S&P index up 17.25 points



Those levels are not too far off the earlier New York premarket levels.





