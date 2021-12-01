ADP November nonfarm employment change 534K vs 525K estimate

ADP nonfarm payroll employment change for November 2021





Prior 571K (the BLS came in at 531K) revised to 570K



Goods +110K

Services +424K



The nonfarm payroll estimate for Friday is at 570K

small firms (less than 50 employees) +115 K



medium firms (50 – 499 employees) +142K



large firms (greater than 499 employees) +277K



leisure and hospitality +136K



trade and transportation +78K



education/health services +55K



construction +52K



manufacturing+50K



information +10K



financial activities +13K



professional business services +110K



Other services +22K

natural resources and mining +7K



The data is more or less aligned with the estimates for the BLS employment report on Friday near 570K