ADP November nonfarm employment change 534K vs 525K estimate

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

ADP nonfarm payroll employment change for November 2021

ADP employment report
  • Prior 571K  (the BLS came in at 531K) revised to 570K
  • Goods +110K
  • Services +424K
  • The nonfarm payroll estimate for Friday is at 570K
  • small firms (less than 50 employees) +115 K
  • medium firms (50 – 499 employees) +142K
  • large firms (greater than 499 employees) +277K
  • leisure and hospitality +136K
  • trade and transportation +78K
  • education/health services +55K
  • construction +52K
  • manufacturing+50K
  • information +10K
  • financial activities +13K
  • professional business services +110K
  • Other services +22K
  • natural resources and mining +7K
The data is more or less aligned with the estimates for the BLS employment report on Friday near 570K
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose