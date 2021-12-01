ADP November nonfarm employment change 534K vs 525K estimate
ADP nonfarm payroll employment change for November 2021
- Prior 571K (the BLS came in at 531K) revised to 570K
- Goods +110K
- Services +424K
- The nonfarm payroll estimate for Friday is at 570K
- small firms (less than 50 employees) +115 K
- medium firms (50 – 499 employees) +142K
- large firms (greater than 499 employees) +277K
- leisure and hospitality +136K
- trade and transportation +78K
- education/health services +55K
- construction +52K
- manufacturing+50K
- information +10K
- financial activities +13K
- professional business services +110K
- Other services +22K
- natural resources and mining +7K
The data is more or less aligned with the estimates for the BLS employment report on Friday near 570K