ADP US employment is coming up next

ADP employment data due at 8:15 am ET (1315 GMT)

The economic calendar picks up today in US trading starting with ADP employment at 15 minutes past the hour. The consensus is for 158K new jobs, down from +202K in January. That report will set the tone for Friday's non-farm payrolls data.





Afterwards we get US and Canadian trade balance at the bottom of the hour.





Later it's the Markit US services PMI followed by ISM non-manufacturing.







Sinking oil bulls will be looking for a life raft from weekly oil inventories at 1530 GMT. We also hear from the top ladies at the BOC and Fed with Wilkins at 1730 GMT and Brainard at 2110 GMT.

