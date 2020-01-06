Advisor Conway: Pres. Trump confident he can still renegotiate nuclear deal with Iran

But the saber rattling is loud now

Kellyanne Conway is speaking and says Pres. Trump is confident he can still renegotiate a nuclear deal with Iran.





Of course the saber rattling has continued over the weekend with Pres. Trump warning Iran in tweets (and Congress) that should there be retaliation for the killing of the the Soleimani, the US would engage in a larger military action.















Meanwhile in Iran and Iraq, there was large scale demonstrations. In Iraq lawmakers passed day nonbinding resolution calling for foreign troops to leave. In Iran they said they would not abide by the 2015 nuclear deal.





Tensions are elevated and there may be a renegotiation of the nuclear deal with Iran. However it does not seem that it will be anytime soon.



Conway also says, that Pres. Trump would not target the cultural sites. Instead he was just asking the question.