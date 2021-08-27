Afghanistan death toll rises to as many as 170 people

People still gathering at the airport despite risks of further bombing from Isis – K





Despite the risk of further attacks from Isis – K, Krauser continued to gather at Kabul airport.







The White House has said that 12,500 people have been evacuated in the previous 24 hours. A total of 111,000 have been evacuated since Kabul fell to Taliban earlier this month.

The reported death toll has reached as many as 170 people with the lease 200 wounded. That includes US 13 service personnel (15 were wounded). The revised estimates made the Thursday attack one of the deadliest in over two decades