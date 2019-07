Facebook, Tesla, Paypal

After the close Facebook, Paypal, Service Now, Tesla and Ford Motor will all report.





Meanwhile, the S&P is on pace for a record close (above 3014.30). It trades at 3017.





The Nasdaq is also on pace for a record close (above 8258.18). It currently trades at 8315.88.





The Dow is short of the record at 27359.16 as a result of poor Boeing and Caterpilar earning today. The indes is at 27252 currently.