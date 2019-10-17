Ahead of the Australian jobs report due at the bottom of the hour - a look at the Asia FX session so far
Flat-lines abound across the major forex pairs, or if not flat then very little movement.
A quick catch up on the news we've seen, a fair bit, but with barely any impact
Brexit and UK:
- UK Times says Corbyn preparing to support a 2nd referendum on possible new Brexit deal
- UK fin min Javid to promise to launch "a decade of renewal"
- BoE Gov Carney says the general posture of Brexit talks has been encouraging
- BoE Gov Carney says he does not see negative rates as part of the Bank's toolkit
- UK govt minister says 'good chance' of a Brexit deal, but no deal yet
China / US relations:
- China says the latest US rules on diplomats violate the Vienna convention
- US Treasury Secretary Mnuchin says has normal discussions with central banks on currency
Europe:
Australia
Due at the bottom of the hour: