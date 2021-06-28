Ahead of the OPEC+ meeting on July 1 - renewed lockdowns to weigh on demand

I posted earlier on : Oil - OPEC+ July 1 meeting is expected to result in an increase to output



Noting in there that:

Caution is also warranted given the nature of the demand recovery, which is subject to setbacks if COVID-19 outbreaks should once again rise, the 'Delta' variant is of particular concerns as it seems more transmissible.

Here are just a few countries that have introduced a renewed round of lockdowns that'll limit the growth of demand. Restrictions tightened in parts of:

Asia

Australia

Russia

South Africa

(there are more). Also note that in Europe, Spain and Portugal have imposed new restrictions on UK visitors. Hong Kong has done similar.





Still, analysts do expect OPEC+ to hike output (see post linked above for more).







