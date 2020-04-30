Air Canada: "I think by Christmas you will see a significant amount of flying again"

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

An upbeat (relatively) view from an Air Canada vice president 

  • one of the biggest tasks involved in bringing air travel back to life after pandemic restrictions lift will be convincing the public it's safe to fly.
  • "I think by Christmas you will see a significant amount of flying again," said Strauss, vice president of cargo at Air Canada. "We'll be flying to most places around the world and certainly domestically."
  • There may be fewer flights available and more connections than travellers are used to, he added

An upbeat (relatively) view from an Air Canada vice president 

See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose