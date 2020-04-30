Air Canada: "I think by Christmas you will see a significant amount of flying again"
An upbeat (relatively) view from an Air Canada vice president
- one of the biggest tasks involved in bringing air travel back to life after pandemic restrictions lift will be convincing the public it's safe to fly.
- "I think by Christmas you will see a significant amount of flying again," said Strauss, vice president of cargo at Air Canada. "We'll be flying to most places around the world and certainly domestically."
- There may be fewer flights available and more connections than travellers are used to, he added