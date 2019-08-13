Air Force planes put on standby in case needed to evacuate citizens stranded in Hong Kong
The Royal Thai Air Force has put two planes and officials on standby in the event they'll be needed to to evacuate Thai citizens stranded in Hong Kong.
Protesters have occupied passenger terminals at Hong Kong international airport for two days
RTAF readying if required should clashes between demonstrators and police intensify
- RTAF says they have flight plans for the evacuation prepared but there may be an issue if the planes can land at Hong Kong international airport