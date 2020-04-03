Air France-KLM said to be in talks with banks on multi-billion euro loan package

Reuters reports, citing sources familiar with the matter

The headline says that the airline is in talks with banks for a package backed by the French and Dutch governments. Adding that the likely scenario will be Air France to borrow as much as €4 billion while KLM is to borrow up to €2 billion. B-A-I-L-O-U-T.
