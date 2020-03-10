Air France to cancel 3,600 flights this month due to the coronavirus outbreak

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The airline will also be cutting its flight capacity for the month

Notably, long-haul flights will see capacity reduced by 13% while European flights will see capacity reduced by 25% for the month of March.

The travel and tourism sectors have been hit the hardest by the virus outbreak and it is going to take a long time before confidence is restored among the world population.

Earlier today, Sydney Airport said that it saw a 9.3% y/y decline in total passengers in February with the first 9 days of March indicating a 25% decrease in international passenger traffic and a 6% decrease in domestic passenger traffic.
