Airbus will expand production at its Alabama plant by the start of 2021

The company produces A320 narrow-body jets at the plant

Will bump production to 7 a month (from 5 currently)





Airbus cite increasing demand. Hardly surprising with Boeing hobbled by the 737-Max crisis. Also, US customers buying planes made in Europe face stiff tariff charges. And, production delays currently have held up deleiveris of the A320.