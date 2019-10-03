Alabama has been spared from this hurricane - US tariffs on aircraft
The US administration has hit the EU with tariffs:
The Airbus plant in Alabama has been spared:
- Airbus aircraft built in Europe will be hit with a tariff of 10%
- But semi-finished fuselages and wings are exempt, which will allow large parts shipped to Alabama from plants in Europe to be not be hit by the duties
- Airbus can thus continue to supply US-based airlines with a limited number of locally assembled aircraft.
via Reuters.