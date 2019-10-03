Alabama has been spared from this hurricane - US tariffs on aircraft

The US administration has hit the EU with tariffs:



The Airbus plant in Alabama has been spared:

Airbus aircraft built in Europe will be hit with a tariff of 10%

But semi-finished fuselages and wings are exempt, which will allow large parts shipped to Alabama from plants in Europe to be not be hit by the duties

Airbus can thus continue to supply US-based airlines with a limited number of locally assembled aircraft.

via Reuters.




















