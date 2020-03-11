Alberta hints at more oil production curtailments

Comments from the Premier of Alberta

Says he's concerned crude-by-rail shipments are going to fall dramatically, notes that Cenovus has slashed rail program

Crude-by-rail shipment could fall to around 100,000 barrels per day in April from 500,000 bpd right now and that may back up inventories

On rising inventories says "we will not allow that to happen, we will use the curtailment tool responsibly to ensure at least a survival price for our producers to get through this period."



Saudi Arabia is pushing some major orders into the US and that's going to crowd out Canadian crude, especially with oil demand set to crater.