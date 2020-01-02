All about the flows to start the year with little on the US economic calendar

It's game time for 2020

It's a fresh start for everyone as 2020 ramps up in a mini-week to start the year.





The economic calendar is light to start off US trading, with only initial jobless claims up first at 1330 GMT. The consensus is for 220K claims, down slightly from 222K in last week's report.





From Canada, we get the Market manufacturign PMI from December at 1430 GMT (9:30 am ET).





At 1445 GMT, the final US Markit PMI for December is due. The market rarely moves on this revision and no change is expected from the 52.5 prelim reading.





US stocks are pointing to a strong start to the year with S&P 500 futures up 18 points. Cable is giving back some of the low-liquidity gain from late in 2019.

