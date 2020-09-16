All Americans could get COVID vaccine by April, HHS official says

Author: Adam Button | Category: News

That would be great news

There's a light at the end of the tunnel.

Summer 2021 is going to be amazing if everyone has a vaccine and COVID is defeated. The next big effort will be convincing the anti-vaxxers to get the needle.

In terms of markets, today is going to be poetic.

  • Fed forecasting zero rates though 2023
  • Everyone vaccinated by April
  • IPOs jumping 100%
Markets are loving this headline. Equities are at the highs of the day and commodity currencies have erased the dip.

