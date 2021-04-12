All eyes on bonds today with a 10-year Treasury sale highlighting to economic calendar

Supply is coming





Powell was on 60 Minutes and it showed his set-up here. I can imagine myself smashing my knee on that desk repeatedly trying to get on the Bloomberg Terminal.





He might be using it today (or why not just use ForexLive) to check out the results of the 10-year Treasury auction sale at 1700 GMT (1 pm ET). It's a big week for supply and this one will set the tone but there are also threes for sale at 1530 GMT as they stack them up.







In terms of data, it's light for the US with only the monthly budget statement at 1800 GMT. Expect the deficit hawks to week with another $658B on the tally for March. We also hear from the Fed's Rosengren at 1700 GMT.





For Canada, the loonie is riding high early this week and the BOC is going to be dragged to the table before it wants to be. Look for signals in the 1430 GMT Business Outlook Survey, I expect it will be a market mover.

