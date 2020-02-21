All foreigners in North Korea are quarantined until March 1
This via Russian news agency TASS:
- From the beginning of February, all foreigners in the DPRK were placed in strict quarantine until March 1, 2020 to prevent the spread of a new coronavirus.
- It doesn't matter if a person has visited China in recent weeks or not.
- The North Korean authorities proceed from the fact that employees of embassies accredited to the DPRK often travel to the Celestial Empire, in a small Pyongyang "foreign party" everyone intersects one way or another, which means that everyone has a danger of getting infected.
TASS citing Russian Ambassador to the DPRK Alexander Matsegora
Link (you may have to translate the text)