OPEC+ reportedly will extend current output cuts deal by at least one month

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Bloomberg reports, citing OPEC+ delegates on the matter

  • All OPEC+ nations have agreed to comply with quotas
  • OPEC+ nations that didn't meet quotas previously, will compensate in July to Sept
  • OPEC+ to review if longer extension needed later in June
This very much reaffirms expectations going into tomorrow. But with regards to the compliance/quotas issue, I think we can generally expect most nations to comply with them in June and July at most possibly. At these prices, nobody wants to miss out.


