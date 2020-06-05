OPEC+ reportedly will extend current output cuts deal by at least one month

Bloomberg reports, citing OPEC+ delegates on the matter

All OPEC+ nations have agreed to comply with quotas

OPEC+ nations that didn't meet quotas previously, will compensate in July to Sept

OPEC+ to review if longer extension needed later in June

This very much reaffirms expectations going into tomorrow. But with regards to the compliance/quotas issue, I think we can generally expect most nations to comply with them in June and July at most possibly. At these prices, nobody wants to miss out.







