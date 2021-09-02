All quiet ahead of European morning trade

Subdued ranges in the major currencies space

FX is pretty much in a comatose state as we look towards European trading today, keeping in extremely narrow ranges as the market begins the countdown to the US non-farm payrolls release tomorrow.









US futures are flat alongside Treasury yields, so that isn't helping as risk sentiment offers little for traders to work with so far on the day.





The greenback was weighed down by soggy ADP employment data overnight, triggering fears that we could get a softer jobs report tomorrow. Then again, the ADP has been wrong for almost all throughout the pandemic so there's that to consider.





But just like the boy who cried wolf, all it takes is just one instance to be proven right and that will be enough to validate fears from recent data misses - mostly on the consumer side. The US Citi economic surprise index may be an ominous signal:



