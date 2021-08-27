All quiet ahead of European trading

Jackson Hole the main focus on the day

Major currencies are keeping in narrow ranges so far today with little change observed across the board for the time being.









It's all about Jackson Hole today with the market preparing for Fed chair Powell's speech, which is scheduled at 1400 GMT.





The Kabul airport bombing, while not directly impactful to the market, was among the major headlines overnight and that perhaps sapped some of the energy out of the market.





There was also an array of Fed speakers, which on the balance of things were more hawkish and that was part of the picture as well in a bout of profit taking in risk trades.





US equities snapped a run of gains but dip buyers are starting to resurface with US futures keeping higher as we look towards European trading today.



