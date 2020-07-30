Alphabet reports adjusted EPS of $10.13 on revenues of $38.9 billion
Alphabet earnings
Alphabet is trading up $16 or 1.04% to $1554.
- EPS $14.21 with adjusted earnings of $10.13 vs. $8.21 estimate
- revenues $38.9 billion vs. estimate of $37.37 billion
- 2nd quarter cloud revenues of $3.01 billion vs. estimate of $3 billion
- operating margin 17% vs. estimate of 15%
- operating income $6.3 billion vs. estimate $5.91 billion
- YouTube add revenues $3.81 billion vs. estimate $3.76 billion
- Alphabet approved the $28 billion class Cshare repurchase