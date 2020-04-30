Amazon and Apple will release earnings after the close
So far Alphabet, Facebook, and Microsoft have survived with better resultsToday will complete the release of the earnings for the top 5 names in the market when Amazon and Apple report after the close. So far Alphabet, Facebook and Microsoft have announced with the market interpreting the results positively. Each of the stocks are higher.
What is the market expecting for Amazon and Apple?
- Amazon's EPS are expected to come in at 6000 $0.25 on revenues of $42.48 billion
- Apple earnings are expected to come in at $2.26 on revenues of $54.54 Billion
Of course each will release breakdowns of those earnings. For Amazon, a key component is AWS which is expected to come in at $10.27 billion.
For Apple, iPad sales are expected to come in at $4.56 billion, iPhone at $30.89 billion and Mac sales at $5.69 billion.
Visa is also expected to release after the close.