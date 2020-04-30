Amazon and Apple will release earnings after the close

What is the market expecting for Amazon and Apple?

Amazon's EPS are expected to come in at 6000 $0.25 on revenues of $42.48 billion



Apple earnings are expected to come in at $2.26 on revenues of $54.54 Billion



Of course each will release breakdowns of those earnings. For Amazon, a key component is AWS which is expected to come in at $10.27 billion.







For Apple, iPad sales are expected to come in at $4.56 billion, iPhone at $30.89 billion and Mac sales at $5.69 billion.







Visa is also expected to release after the close.

