Amazon expands grocery business with first Fresh store in Los Angeles

The first Amazon Fresh grocery store will open in Woodland Hills, LA









Today, the company just announced that it will open up the first Amazon Fresh physical grocery store in Los Angeles to invited customers within the vicinity before a broader opening in the coming weeks.







For some context, Amazon also has three other Fresh stores in California and Chicago, but they are being used for online order fulfillment at this point in time.

The thing to take note here is what this really means for the future. In this instance, I'd say there are more stirring repercussions from a price perspective.





The "Amazon effect" is arguably one of the most interesting talking points when it comes to deflation forces over the past decade and their expansion into groceries/food is a symbolic step that just adds to the narrative.





The last three years have represented the first few steps for Amazon in creating a new status quo in the grocery market industry, and today sees another step forward as well.





The thing to fear for most industries with a monopoly and/or most "greedy" corporations is, what industry will Amazon be targeting next after this?



