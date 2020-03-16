Amazon is hiring

To hire 100,000 warehouse and delivery workers

Amazon is hiriing.





As a result of the impact from the coronavirus, Amazon has announced that they will be hiring 100K warehouse and delivery workers. They will also raise pay by $2 an hour for warehouse and delivery employees through April







Last week, the company expanded its sick-leave policy to include part-time warehouse workers. They also set up a relief fund, with an initial $25 million for delivery partners such as drivers and others affected by the outbreak.



