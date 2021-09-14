ICYMI - Amazon is hiring for more than 11K jobs in Texas, some positions come with a $1K signing bonus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

News of job openings in North Texas that offer up to a $1,000 sign-up bonus and a starting salary over $15 an hour.

Came out Tuesday US time on news wires. 

Add this to the indications of jobs market strength. 

All we need for a Fed rate hike (taper first of course) is for inflation to be no longer transitory. Since the Fed seems intent that is transitory a hike is not imminent. 

CPI post is here:
Dunno what they are smoking at the FOMC .... 

