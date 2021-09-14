ICYMI - Amazon is hiring for more than 11K jobs in Texas, some positions come with a $1K signing bonus
News of job openings in North Texas that offer up to a $1,000 sign-up bonus and a starting salary over $15 an hour.
Came out Tuesday US time on news wires.
Add this to the indications of jobs market strength.
All we need for a Fed rate hike (taper first of course) is for inflation to be no longer transitory. Since the Fed seems intent that is transitory a hike is not imminent.
CPI post is here:
Dunno what they are smoking at the FOMC ....