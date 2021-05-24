Amazon on verge of completing deal to buy MGM Studios
Price tag? $9 billionThe Wall Street Journal is reporting that Amazon is on the verge of completing a deal to buy MGM Studios and rights to their inventory of streaming asset media.
The price is said to be $9 billion. That would be the second largest acquisition cost for Amazon behind the $17 billion they paid for Whole Foods.
Amazon shares are trading at $3251.69. That's up $48.61 or 1.52%. The price is down from its high of $3257.50.
The NASDAQ index is currently trading at 1.68%. The S&P index is up 1.26%.
