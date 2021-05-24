Amazon on verge of completing deal to buy MGM Studios

Price tag? $9 billion





The price is said to be $9 billion. That would be the second largest acquisition cost for Amazon behind the $17 billion they paid for Whole Foods.





Amazon shares are trading at $3251.69. That's up $48.61 or 1.52%. The price is down from its high of $3257.50.





The Wall Street Journal is reporting that Amazon is on the verge of completing a deal to buy MGM Studios and rights to their inventory of streaming asset media.