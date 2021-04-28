Amazon to boost pay for over 500,000 staff beginning in the middle of May

Wage rises for over half a million staff at the firm, pay boost by at least 50 cents and up to $3 per hour

To take effect from mid-May to early June

for US operations employees





Amazon is the USA's second-largest private employer (Walmart is the largest). Amazon has over 800,000 employees in the US.





The thing to watch is if wage rises are coming across wider areas of industry, the Federal Reserve will be observing any inflation impacts if so.