Amazon's Bezos sold $1.9 billion of his shares …. yours!

Amazon's Bezos sold $1.9 billion of his shares

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters with the report on stock sales by Amazon head and founder Jeff Bezos.

  • During the first two working days of August, Bezos sold over 600,000 shares
  • part of a previously announced trading plan


Bezos now only has 54.9 million shares left (roughly $176 billion).

