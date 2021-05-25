Amazon's response to the lawsuit from the D.C.

The other side of the story.

Amazon is out with their response to the lawsuit from the D.C. regarding anticompetitive pricing.







'The DC Atty. Gen. has it exactly backwards - sellers set their own prices for the products they offer in our store. Amazon takes pride in the fact that we offer low prices across the Broadus selection, and like any store we reserve the right not to highlight offers to customers that are not priced competitively. The relief the AG seats would force Amazon to feature higher prices to customers, oddly going against core objectives of antitrust law"

Amazon's stock price has recovered some of the declines off of the headline news. It currently trades at $3239.12, down $5.87 or -0.18%. It's low price moved to $3218.80 before bouncing back higher.