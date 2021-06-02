AMC shares have been halted. Up 92% on the day.

Stock is up over 90%

The shares of AMC are up 92.62% at $61.72. The shares trading has been halted due to volatility.



AMC is the new GameStop for the meme traders. They did raise more capital yesterday and the price moved up over 20%. That is nothing to today's run.





Although AMC is the new GameStop, that stock and other meme stocks are moving higher too. Bed bath and Beyond is also up over 50% on the day. GameStop is up 17.73% on the day.





Below are some of the high flyers.









