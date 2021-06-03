AMC sold 11.55 million shares at an average price of $50.85

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

An additional dilution

AMC has increased their cash at the expense of diluting their shares by selling 11.55 million shares an average price of $50.85. The equals a raise of $587 million.

The price of AMC traded up to $72.62 yesterday (in higher in premarket trading today). The price is currently trading at $53.89. That's down around 14% on the day

