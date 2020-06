U-turn in policy

Yesterday the huge US movie-theatre chain said it wasn't making people wear masks because, according to the CEO:





"AMC was wary of wading into a public health issue that has become politicized"





That comment was panned and now the company had a re-think.





The politicization of masks is a low-point for western culture and a missed opportunity for the economy. I don't see how you can put the genie back in the bottle either.