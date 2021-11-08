AMD shares rise sharply on chip news

Author: Greg Michalowski | Category: News

Announce Meta and Microsoft to use AMD chip

The shares of AMD are moving a sharply higher on new that Meta (i.e. Facebook) will be using their chips at their data centers.   The company has announced new supercomputer chips aimed at taking on an video.

They followed up that announcement with saying that Microsoft is to use the new AMD Milan X chips in Azure. 

Since May 13, the shares of AMD are up 103.57%. 

Announce Meta and Microsoft to use AMD chip
Since the beginning of October, the shares are up 48%.

The NASDAQ is trading up 44 points or 0.28% at 16,015.32. The high price for the index reached 16,038.23. On Friday the NASDAQ index closed at a another record. The stock has been up for 10 consecutive days and is on track for its 11th
Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose