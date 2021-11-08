AMD shares rise sharply on chip news

Subscription Confirmed!
New York Fed survey on the economy sees one year inflation expectations higher and at a new high
No comments on the outlook from Powell in prepared remarks
Fed's Clarida: Benchmarks for rate hikes could be met by end of 2022
Fed's Bullard: Expect more than 4% GDP growth in 2022. Sees 2 rate hikes
ECB's Lane: Extensive accommodation is needed to build up inflationary pressure