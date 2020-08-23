American Airlines to be given emergency exemption to use surface coating that kills COVID-19
Reuters with the report that the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to announce on Monday
- will issue an emergency exemption to allow American Airlines to use a new surface coating that kills coronaviruses for up to seven days
- SurfaceWise2 - a product manufactured by Allied BioScience Inc
- permission also granted to Texas-based Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine's two clinics
- for up to a year
- American Airlines declined to comment.
Reuters cite 'sources briefed on the matter'