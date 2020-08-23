American Airlines to be given emergency exemption to use surface coating that kills COVID-19

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Reuters with the report that the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to announce on Monday 

  • will issue an emergency exemption to allow American Airlines to use a new surface coating that kills coronaviruses for up to seven days
  • SurfaceWise2 - a product manufactured by Allied BioScience Inc
  • permission also granted to  Texas-based Total Orthopedics Sports & Spine's two clinics 
  • for up to a year
  • American Airlines declined to comment.

Reuters cite 'sources briefed on the matter'


