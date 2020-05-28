American Airlines reportedly plans 30% reduction of management, administrative staff

According to media reports





Reuters and CNBC are both reporting on the matter, citing a letter by the company to its employees on Wednesday.





The airlines said that it must reduce management and support staff by about 30% and may have to also cut frontline employees in an effort to downsize amid the virus outbreak.





For some context, the airlines has over 100,000 employees so that will represent quite a significant amount of layoffs and adds to the continued narrative of firms cutting jobs as business is expected to stay subdued over the next few months.



